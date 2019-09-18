CORUNNA — A tractor rolled over onto a 39-year old man shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, and the man was transported for medical treatment.
The incident occurred at 1054 South Legion Road. The man first transported to Memorial Healthcare,
A message seeking comment from the Sheriff’s Office was not returned before press time today.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Corunna-Caledonia and Owosso fire departments responded to the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.