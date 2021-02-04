CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office this week warned area residents about a phone scam involving callers claiming to be from the federal government.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, callers are informing residents they must go to the store to purchase gift cards, with instructions to provide the caller with the unique code on the back of each card.
“There is no form of government that will make you pay any debt by store gift cards,” officials said. “They tell you there will be a warrant and police will come to you house to scare you into doing what they ask.”
The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to hang up on the caller and/or call (989) 743-9111 to be reassured whether the call is valid or a scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.