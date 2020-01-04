Honor Guard members award servers

CALEDONIA TWP. — Every Friday for several years, the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard members have gathered at BJs Fine Foods.
The Guard is a volunteer group with the leader members trained by the U.S. Army and authorized by the Department of Defense to conduct military honor funerals for the Navy, Marines, Air Force and the Coast Guard. The group travels to local funerals and the Great Lakes National Cemetery, and takes requests from counties throughout the state.
Since their establishment, it has conducted a yearly average of 165 or approximately 3,630 funerals.
Recently, members thanked BJ’s manager Amanda, and the waitresses who have made Friday and many other lunches following conduction of honors a friendly service that helps us move on from the somber feeling of having laid a comrade to rest.
