The following property crimes were reported by various agencies in the Shiawassee County area for the period Dec. 1 to 15. Key: B&E — Breaking & Entering; UDAA — Unauthorized Driving Away Auto; MDOP — Malicious Destruction of Property; LFA — Larceny From Automobiles; DWLS — Driving While License Suspend; and UTL — Unable to Locate. Information is provided by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (which compiles data from other areas).
Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull
12 6: 3000 block of West Tyrell Road. UDAA, Civil Matter
12 13: 13,000 block of South Shaftsburg Road. MDOP, Mailbox, No suspect
Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon
12 13: 10,000 block of South Byron Road. Larceny, Jewelry, two suspects
Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush
12 3: 100 block of West Keifer St. Larceny, Civil Matter
Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice
12 3: 1000 block of East M21 Hwy. UDAA, Vehicle Located, No suspect
12 9: 8000 block of East Valley Ln. MDOP, Mailbox, No suspect
Dispatched Property Crime
Reports For Police Agencies
In Shiawassee County:
Bancroft Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Byron Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Corunna Police Department
1 B&E
Durand Police Department
1 Larceny, 2 LFA, 1 MDOP
Laingsburg Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Lennon Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Morrice Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
New Lothrop Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Owosso Police Department
6 Larceny, 4 MDOP, 2 UDAA
Perry Police Department
1 MDOP, 1 UDAA
Michigan State Police Post 35
3 B&E, 1 Larceny, 2 MDOP
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
2 Larceny, 2, MDOP, 2 UDAA
Vernon Police Department
1 MDOP
