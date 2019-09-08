CORUNNA — Police say that a reported “stranger danger” incident on Thursday might not have happened but they are looking into it.
An email went out from Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal to parents in the Corunna school district Thursday passing along a report that a man had stopped his truck and asked a student to approach.
The man was reported to have a long beard and to drive a 2000s black Silverado extended cab truck with two aluminum toolboxes and possibly a generator in the back. He reportedly stopped his vehicle at about 4 p.m. and called out to a student.
Corunna police said Friday that a crossing guard was present at the time of the alleged incident and did not notice anything suspicious.
