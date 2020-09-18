CORUNNA — Citing years of financial challenges and growing legacy costs, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a proposal to close the county’s defined pension plan to new employees, effective Jan. 1.
The move will not affect any employees currently participating in the Municipal Employee Retirement System (MERS) pension program, but will apply to all new, non-union represented employees beginning Jan. 1, according to County Coordinator Brian Boggs.
Non-represented employees include elected officials and employees in the prosecutor’s office, health department and district court.
Additionally, it will be up to the board of commissioners to negotiate the discontinuation of MERS across all union contracts as they are renewed in the coming years.
“If there’s a break in service, (employees) could come back to use MERS again if they have already been in the program,” Boggs said Thursday, noting the county will likely transition to a defined contribution program, with an agenda item for Nationwide’s pension program coming as early as next month.
Under MERS, Shiawassee County offered a defined benefit plan, meaning employees were guaranteed a specific retirement benefit amount based on a number of factors, including total years of service.
With MERS, the county makes annual contributions to the employee retirement plans based on actuarial tables to ensure the plans have enough money saved to make future payments to retirees. Under this system, the county takes responsibility for the investment, and therefore faces the potential risk that the returns will not cover the designated benefit amount, resulting in unfunded liability.
Shiawassee County’s MERS plan costs approximately $880,000 per year, according to Commissioner John Plowman.
“We have legacy costs, those costs are substantial and we’ll be paying those off longer than I’m alive,” Plowman said during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting. “We have county employees that work for us in all the departments, elected officials that are on the job, and we have payroll for them. Our payroll for our legacy costs is substantial and equals almost the same amount of money we’re paying our present employees. Two sets of employees, one doesn’t work anymore … That’s the defined benefit plan.”
In an effort to “stop the bleeding,” the county intends to transition to a defined contribution retirement plan with Nationwide, Plowman said.
Under a defined contribution plan, employees are primarily responsible for saving and investing in their own retirement, with employers having the option to offer a matching contribution up to a certain amount. The employee’s retirement benefit depends upon how much they save and how their plan’s investments perform.
Plowman noted the state of Michigan made the switch to a defined contribution plan under Gov. John Engler in 1996.
“We have to make these changes,” Plowman said. “It’s really crimping employment, budgets, everything — it’s only going to get worse so we decided that we probably need to stop the bleeding now.”
“Keep in mind with the budget, we’re not going to see any changes in the next couple years (if we make the switch),” board chairman Jeremy Root added Monday. “This is a long-term plan, this is something that will probably increase — it’ll actually cost us a little more to do this — but over the next 20 years it’s going to be (beneficial).”
