SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been collecting donations for a family who lost many of their belongings in a house fire last week.
Sheriff Brian BeGole said the family received clothing items in good condition for three kids as well as gift cards and cash donations which purchased beds and bedding for the kids.
“The family affected by the house fire (and the sheriff’s office) would like to say a very heart felt thank you to each and every one of you that donated clothes, gift cards and cash to the family, and for all the good thoughts and prayers,” a post on the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.
The fire completely gutted a home a 2315 E. Hibbard Road in Shiawassee Township. Corunna-Caledonia Township Fire Department liaison Russ Wahl said the structure was a total loss.
Wahl said no one was hurt in the blaze.
BeGole said any clothing items that didn’t fit or were in excess will be donated to other free community services.
“We have an amazing community of thoughtful people,” the Facebook post said. “The family’s immediate needs have been met thanks to all of you.”
