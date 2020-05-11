CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole released a statement this morning indicating the Sheriff’s Office places a low priority on enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that requires non-essential businesses to close.
“The women and men of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Michigan,” the press release states. “Through this period of uncertainty, I continue to remind myself that we derive our authority from the consent of the governed, the great people of Michigan.”
Citing limited staffing and facility resources, BeGole said his goal is “to ensure everyone feels safe and is treated fairly.
“I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts toward enforcement of Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders,” BeGole’s statement said. “I want to remind everyone that the eyes of this state and even the nation are focused on our community. I’m asking you to remain calm, peaceful and considerate of all people as we wait for the courts to rule.”
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office served Owosso barber Karl Manke Friday with a cease-and-desist order, after he opened last week in defiance of the governor’s executive orders. He also received misdemeanor citations from the Owosso police.
A hearing on the citations is slated for June 23.
I though sheriffs are supposed to serve and protect everyone, not just those they like better. I know I am scared of how CORONA-19 is going to be spread throughout the county by everyone in and outside of the barbershop.
