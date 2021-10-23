The area football showdown between Ovid-Elsie and Corunna was called off Friday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools said it had canceled the game due to “health and safety concerns within our school.” O-E Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said the Marauders will be credited with a forfeit loss, dropping them to 6-3 for the regular season.
“We’re not putting (the cancellation) on Corunna, nor are we going to possibly pass on potential exposure,” Cunningham said via email Friday afternoon. “We feel we’re doing the right thing, as hard as it is.”
Ovid-Elsie reported 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the high school this week.
Corunna also has had COVID-19 issues recently, to the point the district issued a mask policy for students in certain areas of school buildings.
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick, however, said the Cavaliers were prepared to play the game.
Corunna finished the regular season at 5-4 and likely earned playoff berth with the forfeit. The Cavaliers were unofficially ranked 23rd in Division 5 after most results were reported Friday and were in position to make the 32-team field even with a loss.
Ovid-Elsie, ranked 26th in Division 6, is likely safe for a playoff spot as well, though the Marauders will have to wait for the final point standings to be sure.
