Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 29F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 29F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.