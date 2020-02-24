CORUNNA — Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart this week announced people may apply to fill the office of Prosecuting Attorney for Shiawassee County.
The position will become available April 1 following the retirement of elected Prosecuting Attorney Deana M. Finnegan.
The appointed prosecutor shall hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term, until a successor is elected and qualified in November.
“The successful candidate will demonstrate the highest professional standards and work ethic, and must be of exceptional moral character,” Stewart said in a press release. “The position requires outstanding trial, advocacy, negotiation, and written communication skills. The successful applicant must have thorough knowledge of criminal law and procedure; constitutional law; Michigan court rules; rules of evidence; and rules of professional conduct. The position’s administrative duties require excellent interpersonal and administrative skills.”
Applicants must be licensed members of the State Bar of Michigan.
The position pays $101,940, plus benefits.
Under Michigan law, when a prosecuting attorney retires, the judge of that judicial circuit fills the vacancy by appointment.
Finnegan, 63, sent an email to a variety of county officials Feb. 14. She worked for the Prosecutor’s Office for more than 23 years in several capacities, including assistant prosecutor and chief assistant prosecutor. She was first elected prosecutor in 2012.
To apply, candidates should submit the following by March 6: cover letter, resume, writing sample and references.
Mail or deliver applications to Stewart at: Hon. Matthew J. Stewart, Attn: Prosecuting Attorney Appointment, 208 N. Shiawassee St. Corunna, MI 48817.
Applications may be emailed to Gregory Gietzen at ggietzen@shiawassee.net.
