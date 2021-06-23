CORUNNA — A Lake Odessa man pleaded guilty a week ago to a reduced misdemeanor charge in connection with the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old child in January.
Brandon Herroon, 26, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree child abuse, a misdemeanor. He was charged with felony third-degree child abuse following the January incident in which his child found a loaded firearm and accidentally shot himself.
No details of the plea deal are yet available. Court records indicate Herroon posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond May 10, and was released.
Herroon is scheduled for a pre-sentence interview at 1 p.m. today. Sentencing is set for July 12.
According to Michigan state law, fourth-degree child abuse is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Herroon had recently completed in January a concealed weapons class and obtained a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
He purchased a pistol, which was loaded and had a round in the chamber, and left the weapon in a dresser drawer in his bedroom.
On Jan. 22, the 3-year-old child was sleeping in the bedroom, woke up and found the weapon. The child apparently pointed the weapon at himself, and fired the weapon. A single round struck him in the head, fatally wounding him.
Owosso Public Safety personnel responded to the Cleveland Street residence following the shooting and provided medical treatment for the child. The child was transported to Memorial Healthcare, but succumbed to his injuries.
