OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has announced it is experiencing a critical shortage of supplies during the coronavirus outbreak and asks for the public’s help.
According to a release sent out on social media Saturday, the hospital is actively seeking alternative ways to make supplies available to the staff. The most pressing needs are face masks, respirators, protective face shields and isolation gowns.
Memorial is asking anyone who has commercially manufactured personal protection equipment they are willing to donate or sell to contact the hospital.
Additionally, for those with sewing experience who are willing to help in producing facemasks, the supplies and specific instructions to make the masks can be dropped off at the person’s home or any convenient location.
“We appreciate the continued support of our community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the announcement states.
For details or to help, call Memorial at (989) 723-5211 or Becky Dahlke at (989) 729-4856.
