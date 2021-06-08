CORUNNA —The city is projecting an estimated $97,500 budget surplus for 2021-22, despite a slight decrease in general fund revenues from the 2020-21 budget year.
City officials anticipate $2.15 million in general fund revenue for the 2021-22 budget year, which begins July 1, with expenditures hovering around $2 million.
Key initiatives within the proposed 2021-22 budget include the creation of a full-time Parks and Recreation/DDA/special projects position, as well as increased funding for part-time police officers to fill uncovered shifts.
The budget proposal received unanimous approval from the Corunna City Council Monday. The vote followed a public hearing at which no city residents spoke.
“A year ago my report, especially in light of COVID-19, was rough waters ahead,” City Manager Joe Sawyer told council members during a budget presentation May 17. “My report this year is we’ve got a bright future financially. It’s actually pretty exciting.”
Approximately $64,000 of budgeted general fund monies will carry over from the 2020-21 budget, according to Sawyer, providing the city a 2020-21 year-end fund balance of about $705,000.
“That’s the healthiest the city’s been, probably in its history,” Sawyer said, noting an additional $97,579 will be allocated to general fund reserves as part of the 2021-22 budget.
The increase of savings comes as the city also continues tackling one of its primary financial hurdles — an unfunded retirement liability.
In April 2020, the city council unanimously approved the transfer of approximately $255,000 from the Retiree Benefits Fund to the city’s Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) Unfunded Accrued Liability, marking a 50-percent increase to the city’s budgeted MERS payment for the 2019-20 budget year.
Additionally, $263,624 — about 13 percent of the 2020-21 general fund budget — was allocated toward the city’s unfunded liability, an area the city has made a priority in recent years to pay, according to Sawyer.
The city has an unfunded liability of approximately $1.47 million according to the latest report on Dec. 31, 2019. Budgeted retirement contributions for 2021-22 total $567,997, including a required contribution of $210,396.
Current projections indicate the city’s pension liabilities should be fully funded by Dec. 31, 2022. The payoff will reduce general fund obligations by $206,000 annually, according to Sawyer.
“It’s kind of exciting because four or five years from now, we could be looking at a whole different budget than we’ve been looking at for the last 30, 40, 50 years in the city,” Sawyer said. “A lot of things are coming together right now.”
The city is planning for more than $2.1 million worth of major projects and $196,382 for minor projects in 2021-22, to include street repairs ($587,500), municipal building improvements ($40,000), sidewalk/trail improvements ($25,000), sanitary sewer improvements ($154,000), water system improvements ($352,500), downtown city center improvements ($50,000) and river access/dam completion ($53,000). A number of these projects will span several budget years, and some are contingent upon grant approval, according to Sawyer.
The city also has $93,763 allocated for succession planning, which, in part, will include funding for a full-time Parks and Recreation/DDA director position. The individual will also oversee special projects in the city, Sawyer said.
About $28,000 is allocated to the city’s police department for full shift coverage.
“We have three uncovered shifts in our police department right now,” Sawyer said. “This is providing (money) to the police department in next year’s budget assuming we can find the part-timers to fill the slots.”
The city plans to add a fourth full-time police officer as part of the 2022-23 budget.
Water and sewer rates will increase in 2021-22 due to Owosso water rate adjustments, as well as ongoing projects at the Mid-County Waste Water Treatment Plant.
An average residential user (5,000 galllons per month) will see a $1.75 increase in his or her monthly bill. The same customer received an increase of $2.65 per monthly bill in 2020-21, $4.10 in 2019-20 and no increase in 2018-19.
City-wide curbside garbage collection will also increase, from $10.51 to $11.09 to accommodate the service contract.
Looking ahead, Sawyer says he’s excited about the city’s financial future.
“New residential and commercial construction could increase the city’s tax base by as much as 10 percent for the 2022-23 budget year, and marijuana establishment license fees and sales tax disbursements will increase revenues over the next three years,” he said. “This should help avoid cuts to services in subsequent budget years.”
