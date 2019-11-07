Grant could aid Project Tim

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County commissioners Wednesday advanced a grant application that could smooth the way for a development known as Project Tim in Vernon Township.
The Board of Commissioners Committee of the Whole conducted a pair of public hearings for grant applications for site planning, including one associated with “Project Tim.” Both grant applications advanced for potential final approval today.
“The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has created a program called Site Readiness to try to support the development of land sites in Michigan,” said Justin Horvath, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership. “They realize that we do not have enough properties to pitch to business prospects. That is the issue in Shiawassee County as well. We basically don’t have any industrial sites available. This program helps municipalities across the state get sites ready for development.”
The grants are for two separate sites in Vernon Township.
The first grant considered is worth $100,000 and is for a site associated with Project Tim. The proposed $5- to $7-billion steel mill would employ up to 800 people on a roughly 2,000-acre parcel of land northeast of Durand, near the New Lothrop Road/Lansing Road intersection in Vernon Township.
“We’re waiting like pelicans to see what they’re going to do. This is just to get that location ready for development,” Horvath said.
Officials and developers of Project Tim have been tight-lipped about the plans for the project and its timeline.
According to information from the Durand City Council provided in 2017, the mill would be 3,900 feet wide and 6,200 feet long. The size of the development site would be 21/2 square miles, north of Lansing Road, south of Goodall Road, east of Durand Road and west of Brown Road.
Ohio-based New Steel International has said previously that it is seeking a federal loan through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program.
Potential customers for the steel produced have been portrayed as U.S. automakers.
The second grant application is for a 40-acre parcel owned by Great Lakes Fusion at 7505 M-71 in Vernon Township. If the application is approved, the grant would be for $42,600.
Horvath said of the 45 of the Community Development Block Grants awarded statewide this year, Shiawassee received three totaling $212,000: Two discussed Wednesday and a third in Corunna.
The grant dollars are expected to be awarded near the end of the year and the property owners will then decide what studies or other things they want to be done to the property and will then bid out the work.
Community Development Block Grants are cash grants and do not require matching local dollars.
Vernon Township supervisor Bert DeClerg attended Wednesday’s public hearing and said the township fully supports the projects and applications.
Great Lakes Fusion has owned the parcel under consideration since 2014 and is still unsure what to do with it. They may sell it or develop it.
The company that previously operated on the site made cement products, including cement pipes and the property was littered with old cement and other things that need to be removed for it to be viable.
Joe Libby, business development manager at Great Lakes Fusion, said the grant will allow the company to determine its options.
“The plan right now is to do a master plan. We want to know what’s best for the property,” he said. “Is it to split it up into smaller parcels or keep it together? Is light industrial the best or is there something else better? When we applied for the grant those are some of the questions we wanted to be answered.”
He said if the company ends up selling the land, the master plan would make it easier for development.
“This is also to find out what the needs and wants of potential owners are. They’re going to want to know what’s there. This will be sort of like an inventory process that will tell what kind of sewer and electricity service the site has,” Libby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.