CORUNNA — A Perry man has been charged with felony breaking and entering of storage facilities on M-21 and M-71 last month.
Riley Switzer, 37, was arraigned Monday before 66th District Court Magistrate Mike Herendeen. He pleaded not guilty, and the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as counsel.
He allegedly broke into more than five storage units at the Attic Storage Facility in Corunna.
Switzer is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and a preliminary examination at 2 p.m. Aug. 17.
According to Corunna Police Chief Mark Schmitzer, Switzer has two additional warrants pending related to break-ins, and other individuals are likely to be charged in connection with a break-in at Corunna Self Storage.
