CORUNNA — Multiple reports have surfaced online regarding the alleged discharge of a firearm in the area of River Walk Apartments Thursday evening.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole indicated Friday that the incident was handled by the Michigan State Police.
Multiple phone calls and emails to MSP Sgt. Joseph Rowley seeking information were not returned.
