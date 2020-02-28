CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s Public Defender claims the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office obtained confidential phone records from the Public Defender’s Office in October 2019, apparently without obtaining a search warrant, and then questioned him about phone contact with The Argus-Press.
“Our office is working with the courts to ensure anything like this doesn’t ever happen again,” Public Defender Doug Corwin said Wednesday. He declined to comment further on the claims, but reiterated that he was questioned about phone records by Sheriff’s Office personnel in October.
Phone records and other communications of defense attorneys are generally protected by attorney-client privilege. Seeking anyone’s phone records, attorney or not, requires a warrant and due process under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution.
The Argus-Press requested documentation of any search warrants issued for such records. Freedom of Information Act responses from the sheriff’s office, prosecutor’s office, county clerk and county coordinator stated no documents exist.
Sheriff Brian BeGole denied via email any knowledge of a search or request for phone records.
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” BeGole said.
Corwin did not specify whether he has asked for any outside investigation into the situation.
Corwin said he was contacted Oct. 21, 2019, via text message from BeGole to speak about a case. Corwin agreed to meet at the Sheriff’s Office in Corunna to discuss BeGole’s concerns.
Upon arriving at the Sheriff’s Office the following day, Corwin said he was informally questioned by BeGole, Shiawassee County Commissioner Dan McMaster and two other department employees, who allegedly said they had phone logs from the Public Defender’s Office that showed the exact time and date of a call from an Argus-Press reporter’s personal cellphone.
BeGole did not respond to a follow-up email from The Argus-Press seeking comment and outlining the specific date, time and nature of the alleged questioning of Corwin.
Corwin stated the Sheriff’s Office apparently believed the Public Defender’s Office had “leaked” information to The Argus-Press regarding trial evidence in a murder case.
In fact, The Argus-Press had received information from three separate law enforcement sources who described potential evidence issues in the Doran Duncan murder case.
Duncan was accused of fleeing police and killing an elderly man in a car crash.
When contacted by The Argus-Press before the Duncan trial, Public Defender’s Office representatives said they were aware of the issues with evidence, but could not discuss specifics of the case.
The Argus-Press then published a story outlining the alleged issues with evidence, which were raised during the trial.
Duncan was convicted of all charges in the ensuing trial, and was later sentenced to life in prison without parole by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, as required by Michigan law.
McMaster did not respond to an email seeking comment about whether he was present during the alleged Corwin meeting.
McMaster is not a law enforcement official. He formerly chaired BeGole’s original successful campaign for sheriff in 2016, and resigned from his position as a special deputy with the Sheriff’s Office to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
He now chairs two committees for the county board that are directly related to budget and oversight decisions affecting the Sheriff’s Office — and was appointed to that position — previously held by Commissioner Marlene Webster.
Webster was ousted from her chairwomanship of one of those committees and removed from another in January for allegedly making disparaging remarks about BeGole.
