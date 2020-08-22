CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to spend up to $10,000 from its Waste Management Fund for the construction of a restroom at Lytle Road Park.
The unisex facility will be handicap-accessible and will resemble an existing toilet at Geeck Road Park, according to Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, who noted there’s been a considerable uptick in activity at Lytle Road Park in recent months.
“We have approximately $209,000 in our Waste Management Fund at the moment, and of that $25,000 to $26,000 is committed for some matching funds for the Henderson Park (improvements),” Plowman said during Monday’s Economic and Physical Development Committee meeting, “but we have quite a balance in there, so the parks and recreation board felt it would be a very good idea to build a toilet there.”
The project may require a variance from the Shiawassee County Road Commission because of its close proximity to the road, Plowman added, though attaining the required clearance should not be an issue. The toilet will likely be in place before winter, he said.
Wednesday, Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, noted several county employees and area residents had contacted him this week regarding the proposed restroom, questioning how the county could allocate $10,000 to construct the facility while also furloughing employees and discussing potential layoffs.
“This is not taxpayer-funded,” McMaster said. “(Waste Management funds) are restricted funds, so we can only use it for certain things and we use it for recycling, we use it to redo our parks, projects like this.”
Lytle Road Park, near the intersection of Lytle and Kirby roads, features a canoe/kayak launch on the Shiawassee River, picnic tables and two grills.
