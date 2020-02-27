Jury acquits man of CSC charges

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was acquitted by a jury Wednesday of felony third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 35th Circuit Court — the eighth acquittal or mistrial in the last 10 circuit court trials.
“Justice was served,” Shiawassee County assistant public defender Adam Pfeiffer said after the verdict was announced by the jury, which took just over an hour to reach a decision to acquit James Briggs, 32.
Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Briggs’ $20,000 cash/surety bond returned if the entire amount had been posted.
In September 2019, Briggs was accused of sexually assaulting a woman with whom he’d had a past relationship. She claimed he held her down, and groped and fondled her.
In his closing argument, Pfeiffer argued the case was not strong.
“There’s plenty of room in this case for doubt,” Pfeiffer said, and noted several inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s testimony.
Assistant prosecutor Scott Koerner challenged Briggs Tuesday afternoon when Briggs took the stand on his own behalf, calling him a “liar” who requested a trial by jury so that “he didn’t end up on the sex offender registry” and “was only worried about turning in his guns” if convicted.
Briggs, however, maintained his innocence, telling the court “he wasn’t raised that way” and did not commit any sexual assault.
Tuesday, the alleged victim testified she had tried pushing him during the alleged incident, but Briggs “did not stop.” The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
After the alleged assault, the victim told the court, she drove Briggs to O’Reilly Auto Parts on East M-21 to purchase a diagnostic tool. The victim testified she told her husband about the alleged assault, and he became upset.
Later, Briggs visited the woman’s current home and her spouse grabbed Briggs, dragged him to their bedroom and told Briggs “if he ever did that again, (he) would do the same thing to him.”
The woman’s husband also testified to the events Tuesday, and admitted to his alleged assault of Briggs.
According to court records, charges were filed by prosecutors in September 2019. Briggs was arraigned on the two felony counts Oct. 3, 2019, in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Records indicate Briggs posted a $2,000 cash/surety bond Oct. 7, 2019, and has been free since that time.
Prosecutors offered Briggs a plea deal Jan. 10 under which Briggs would have pleaded guilty to the third-degree CSC charge, and the fourth-degree charge would be dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 18 months. Briggs rejected the plea deal.
In Michigan, CSC-3 is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and CSC-4 a high court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
