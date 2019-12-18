CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged Monday with seven felony counts following an incident in which he allegedly pulled a pistol at a home in the 2400 block of South Lyons Road.
Hunter Chadwell, 22, was arraigned Monday in 66th District Court on receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a felon, felony firearms, two counts of felonious assault and one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Chadwell was already on parole violator status based on a tether-related offense in Lansing, Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.
According to Kaiser, Chadwell was helping a family member move out of a home on South Lyons Road Saturday, when another individual showed up, police said.
According to Kaiser, “There was an altercation with a 39-year-old Corunna man. He punched Chadwell, and Chadwell pulled out a gun.”
Chadwell allegedly threatened the man, along with several others. To leave the home, he took a 2008 blue Dodge Avenger owned by a female family member. The vehicle was boxed in by other vehicles, but he drove it across the yard to leave.
Kaiser said MSP troopers spotted the vehicle shortly afterward and attempted a traffic stop.
“He bailed out of the vehicle and ran,” Kaiser said. “He ran through some yards, and troopers eventually located him hiding behind a garbage can.”
Kaiser said the weapon, a chrome 9mm pistol with the serial numbers filed off, was later determined to have been reported stolen from an individual in Owosso.
Chadwell was arrested and lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
According to online court records, Chadwell has previous felony convictions in Shiawassee County for resisting/obstructing a police officer in 2014 as a juvenile, and delivery/manufacture of meth in 2016. He also has misdemeanor convictions for receiving/concealing stolen property and driving without a license in 2015, and third-degree retail fraud in 2016.
His next scheduled court appearances are 8:15 a.m. Jan. 8, 2020, for a probable cause conference, and 2 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020, for a preliminary examination.
