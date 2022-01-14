The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — A Holt kindergarten teacher was arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge involving a victim under 13, according to online court records.
Brian Hannon, 29, of Stockbridge, was charged with the single CSC count during proceedings before Magistrate Michael Herendeen. He pleaded not guilty.
Court records indicate he previously posted a $20,000 cash/surety bond after turning himself in on a warrant in December. He was released the same day. That bond was continued.
A probable cause conference was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and a preliminary exam was set for 2 p.m. Jan. 25.
District court records indicate Hannon has hired a private attorney.
The alleged incident occurred Dec. 6, according to court records.
Hannon is listed as a transitional kindergarten teacher at Elliott Elementary School on Holt Public Schools’ website.
According to a Holt school district email, which does not mention Hannon by name, he was placed on paid administrative leave.
“The district has learned that the teacher has been arrested and is being charged with a crime in Shiawassee County,” the email states. “The district will be taking appropriate disciplinary action, up to including termination, if we learn that he committed misconduct by the preponderance of the evidence. He will remain on paid administrative leave as we investigate the credibility of the allegations.
The email adds administrators do not believe any Holt students were involved with the charges in Shiawassee County.
