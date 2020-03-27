Memorial now ready to test for virus on-site

CORUNNA — Memorial Healthcare now has in-house testing available for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and can confirm test results within 48 hours, according to a Friday press release from the Shiawassee County Health Department.
As of Friday, Shiawassee County has two confirmed cases of the virus, according to health department officials. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases stands at 3,657, with 92 deaths. There are no deaths locally.
The first person to test positive in the county, 33-year-old Brian Taphouse, who was identified by family, was transferred to University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor where he was stable but receiving medical intervention to breathe.
The second individual, an adult male, is currently self-isolating at home and is being monitored by health workers, officials said. He was not identified.
Of the 299 tests conducted at Memorial Healthcare so far, 162 have come back negative, according to the release.
The Memorial Healthcare Alternate Care Site is open on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for mild to moderate flu-like symptoms at 826 W. King St. in Owosso.
People with severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency department. Call (989) 723-5211 before arrival, if possible.
If you have health questions or concerns related to COVID-19, please call the health department at (989) 743-2460. The line is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
