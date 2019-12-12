CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board’s Committee of the Whole advanced a plan that could replace the nine-step wage system for non-unionized employees with a six-step system similar to that used for unionized employees.
Every year a county employee moves up another step in the wage system on the anniversary of their date of hire. With the increased step comes an increase in pay.
The move, officials say, would ensure that two county employees doing similar jobs would be paid the same.
Wednesday, Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, and Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, were the only commissioners to vote against advancing the motion.
McMaster said he would be open to approving it, but first wants to know how many employees it would affect, something county coordinator Mike Herendeen said he would provide at today’s 4 p.m. meeting.
Marks stated his opposition to the idea at Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting.
“My fear is that you’re undercutting the work the unions have done to earn themselves a higher wage. I’m a pro-union guy,” he said. “My gut tells me we’re basically trying to take away the incentive to unionize, I see this as a union-busting move.”
Wednesday, Marks said that although he was a supporter of unions, he understands the need to look out for non-represented workers.
“I have absolutely nothing but respect for our nonunion employees in this county, but my concern remains that when you give freely to non-reps what you give to union you basically let the unions do the bargaining for free and I feel like you have taken away the incentive of unionizing,” Marks said. “I’m very happy with every employee that isn’t represented but its the process I have an issue with here.”
Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said the change would make the county more competitive when it tries to hire employees.
He also said it would boost morale to not have two different people doing the same job and one making more because they are represented by a union.
“It’s only fair to look out for the people who don’t have representation,” Root said.
