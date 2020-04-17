Owosso man gets jail time for pulling gun in argument

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday in 35th Circuit Court’s virtual courtroom by Judge Matthew Stewart for a December incident in which he pulled a loaded pistol on two people during an argument.
The virtual courtroom was the first time circuit court has conducted sentencing hearings since Gov. Whitmer’s executive order last month that ceased courts across the state from operating.
Hunter Chadwell, 22, was sentenced to two and a half to five years with the Michigan Department of Corrections on felony counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a felon, felonious assault and attempted receiving/concealing a firearm.
Chadwell was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. He must also pay $272 in restitution to the victim.
Since Chadwell was on parole in Genesee County at the time of the offense, he did not receive credit for time served, and will have to finish his previous sentence before he begins receiving credit for Thursday’s sentence.
“We would ask you keep in mind what these offenses are,” Assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang said, asking Stewart to impose a prison sentence. “Mr. Chadwell was carrying around a stolen gun, hidden on his person, loaded, and when he got into a fight, he pulled a gun and threatened the victim. It is dangerous, it is deadly, and it is exactly the kind of thing we don’t want in our community.”
Chadwell told Stewart before sentencing that he understood he was guilty, but said that before the incident, he had been working and was not hanging around “people that commit felonies or commit crimes.”
“I was not allowed to have a firearm,” Chadwell said. “I am a felon. I do have a long record, as you can see. But I ask you to judge me, not on the things I did as an angry child, but as a man that stands before you.”
“There are two aggravating factors here,” Stewart said. “Number one, Mr. Chadwell was on parole. Number two, when you pointed the gun at the victim, you chambered a round. You were just one step closer from turning this case from an assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearm to a murder or an attempted murder. We’re lucky we’re not here for that.”
Chadwell was arrested by Michigan State Police following the Dec. 14, 2019, incident in Owosso. He pleaded guilty to the three felony charges at a hearing in circuit court Feb. 13.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed several additional felony counts, including one count each of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, felony firearms and felonious assault, along with a habitual offender-second notice.
