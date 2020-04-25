CORUNNA — An Owosso woman caught with 19 grams of methamphetamine was sentenced Thursday to four years, two months to 20 years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Dawn Marie Henry, 53, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to felony delivery/manufacture of meth and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without insurance. In return, another felony count of delivery/manufacture was dismissed by prosecutors.
She received credit for 140 days served in jail. Stewart ordered her to pay court costs and fines, and to undergo substance abuse counseling. The misdemeanor sentence will run concurrently within the felony sentence.
Shiwassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner pointed to Henry’s admitted 20 years of bringing meth into Shiawassee County, and asked the court to impose a lengthy prison sentence.
“She’s a dealer and needs to be treated as such,” Koerner said, and noted the large amount of meth Henry had been caught with, which is more than a typical user would have. “Law enforcement tried to work with her. She basically bailed after a day.”
Citing the ability of judges in the state to take into account uncharged criminal behavior, Stewart told Henry her drug sales and abuse over the course of the last 30 years justified an “upward departure” from guidelines.
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh admitted his client had been using and selling meth for about 30 years, but added Henry had a 10-year stretch of sobriety. He asked for a term of probation and substance abuse treatment.
“She’s a meth addict and she has been using meth, on and off, for 30 years,” Raleigh argued. “That’s the root cause of why she’s here today. She committed crimes to support her drug addiction.”
Henry told Stewart she was not “a menace to your society,” and asked for treatment options.
“I was out of control with myself and my addiction,” Henry said. “I do not crave this drug. I just know that I will never step foot in this court room ever again — even for a traffic ticket.”
Stewart ran down Henry’s admitted decades of transporting and selling meth in Shiawassee County.
“For many years, you brought meth into this community and you sold it,” Stewart said. “You only sold it to adults who knew what they were doing. You received it and cut it into smaller quantities to sell it… You have an extensive history of delivery of controlled substances. You said you have sold meth in this community for 20 years. Ms. Henry, you’re involved in several drug deals over the span of several years… By your own admission, this is a regular, systematic enterprise dating back over 20 years.”
