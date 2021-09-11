CDL presents 9/11 exhibit through Sept. 18

CORUNNA — An exhibition running at the Community District Libraries in Corunna, New Lothrop and Bancroft through Sept. 18 presents the history, origins and future implications of the terrorist attacks that took place 20 years ago today.
“Sept. 11, 2001: The Day that Changed the World” recounts the personal stories of those who witnessed the attacks and survived them. Told across 14 posters, the exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the permanent collection of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.
Many have visited the Corunna branch to see the exhibition and “for everyone who has come, it’s been very impactful,” said Danielle Eilert, library assistant. “A lot of people have told me exactly where they were when it happened. It’s good to remember what happened, and how it happened.”
The downloadable exhibition, which covers an entire wall inside the Corunna library, explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.
“Twenty years after the attacks, with terrorism still a threat today, the events of 9/11 and its aftermath remind us that we may never be able to prevent all the actions of people intent on harming others, but we do have control over how we respond to such events,” the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website states.
“Whether by volunteering in our local communities, serving our nation in the military, caring for the sick, or through other efforts, all of us can help build the world in which we want to live. As we witness history unfolding in our time, the ways we choose to respond — both large and small — can demonstrate the best of human nature after even the worst of days.”
The last poster in the series asks a question: “How will you remember 9/11?”
