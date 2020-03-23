CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Sunday said there still are no cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the county.
The daily update, issued at 6 p.m. Sunday noted eight deaths and 1,035 confirmed cases were reported in Michigan. A ninth person has since died in the state.
While no confirmed cases were reported in Shiawassee County, the Michigan Department of Health Sunday reported 14 cases in Genesee County, 11 in Ingham, eight in Livingston, two in Saginaw and two in Clinton. None of those cases has been fatal at this time.
Health Director Larry Johnson said the county’s Emergency Operations Center will be providing daily updates on the virus situation moving forward.
“Things are happening rapidly and sometimes our information release is out of date by the time it goes out,” he said via email. “We’ve been doing some podcasts that are being shared on our Facebook page and are sharing all of our press releases on our FB page, in addition to sending to our regular news sources.”
People who have health questions or concerns about the coronavirus can call the Health Department coronavirus hotline at (989) 743-2460, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Over the weekend, Memorial Healthcare put out a call to the community seeking personal protection gear for staff.
“Memorial Healthcare is preparing for what is expected to be a critical shortage of necessary supplies to continue to combat the COVID-19 emergency,” hospital officials said in a press release. “While we continue to pursue all regular sources, including state and federal emergency resources, they simply do not exist in the quantities likely to be required. Therefore, we are now seeking alternative ways to make the necessary supplies available to our staff so they can continue to provide quality, safe care for our patients and community.”
Some of the most pressing needs are for face masks, respirators, protective shields, gowns, etc.
Hospital officials are asking people who have commercially manufactured items they are willing to donate or sell to call (989) 723-5211.
The hospital also has purchased supplies to create face masks. Assembling masks will require volunteers. People with sewing skills who are willing to assist are needed. Supplies can be dropped off at your home or any location. Directions will be provided. When completed, there will be collection bins right outside the front doors of Memorial’s front lobby or make arrangements to drop them off at another location. The masks will then be inspected and cleaned before being distributed.
