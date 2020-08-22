Selling fake meth lands man in prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning for attempting in June to pass off salt as methamphetamine and sell it.
Justin James Campbell, 30, was sentenced to one year, nine months to three years in prison in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart on one felony count of possession with intent to distribute an imitation controlled substance.
He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. Since Campbell was on parole for a prior felony conviction, he must complete that sentence first, and will not receive credit for time served.
“You have six jail terms, six juvenile commitments, two probation terms, two parole terms, and you were in prison at least twice,” Stewart relayed to Campbell before sentencing. “I don’t know what else I got to offer you to get you to stop using drugs… When you can’t get money by working a job or by other means, you steal money by selling fake meth. Nothing seems to work for you.
“While you were on parole, you were discharged from treatment because you constantly relapsed,” Stewart said. “In August 2018, this court sent you to prison for drugs… You were on parole then, too, right? You get out, you’re on parole again… You kept relapsing.”
Defense counsel John Ryan asked the court for a sentence of one year in the Shiawassee County Jail, along with a term of probation, but Prosecutor Scott Koerner reviewed Campbell’s record, and pointed out he had been selling drugs after being paroled for another drug conviction.
“What’s troubling about this file is he tried to dupe addicts,” Koerner said. “He was dealing while he was on parole. This wasn’t his first parole violation.”
Campbell was arrested with approximately 30 grams of salt while riding in a vehicle officers believed to be involved in drug trafficking.
He was arraigned June 9 in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty and has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since.
Campbell read a statement claiming he had been doing well following his release on parole, but couldn’t defeat his drug habit, and asked for treatment.
“I was relapsing, then I’d keep fighting it for a few days, then relapsing again, over and over,” Campbell said. “I was just at a loss and I didn’t know what to do. Now here I am over a bag of salt I was going to try to sell to help me to get money to feed my kids and help me feed my addiction.”
Campbell has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2009.
