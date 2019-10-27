False name results in arrest, prison term for Flint man

CORUNNA — A Flint man who was the subject of a warrant gave police a false name when he was stopped in Shiawassee County in September 2018, but then found out the person who’s name he gave also was wanted.
Deonte Wilson, 31, was arrested at the scene. Police later found out his identity when he was processed at the Shiawassee County Jail.
Wilson pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to possession of narcotics (cocaine), impaired driving and lying to a police officer. In return for his plea, the lying to a police officer was reduced to a misdemeanor, and prosecutors dismissed one felony count of resisting/obstructing a police officer and the misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.
Wilson, whom Prosecutor Deana Finnegan said embarked on a “one-man crime spree,” will spend one year, five months to four years in prison for the felony conviction.
Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart also ordered Wilson to pay court costs and fines, and credited him with 72 days served toward his sentence. Wilson must undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence. Stewart also sentenced Wilson to time already served on the misdemeanor counts.
“The name you used had a warrant,” Stewart said, before announcing Wilson’s sentence. “Which is humorous, though probably not in this circumstance. You were arrested and charged. Mrs. Finnegan was right when she said you had a banner year. As I look through your record, you’ve never completed probation or really tried. It seems that your efforts are spent doing drugs, running from the police and doing whatever you want to do.”
Prosecutors charged Wilson with numerous felonies, including possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), lying to a peace officer, and resisting/obstructing a police officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and driving while his license was suspended. Wilson posted a $200 cash/surety bond, but did not appear for his arraignment March 12, and forfeited the bond.
Court records indicate he was picked up on the warrant and arraigned June 13; he pleaded not guilty before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson. Wilson has been lodged at the Shiawassee County jail since that time, according to court records.
Friday, defense counsel Adam Pfeiffer asked the court to sentence Wilson to jail and a term of probation. He blamed Wilson’s charges on an alcohol problem.
“He’s had a problem with alcohol and substance abuse,” Pfeiffer said. “He’s been very open about that fact. Being in jail has shown him what a sober life is like.”
Finnegan asked Stewart for a prison term, and noted Wilson had six felony convictions in 2018 alone, and 13 prior misdemeanor convictions.
“2018 and 2019 were banner years for Mr. Wilson,” Finnegan said. “He committed the offenses here, and was pretty much a one-man crime spree in Genesee County — weapon offenses, resisting/obstructing a police officer, felon in possession of ammunition and controlled substances. The wheels obviously fell off for Mr. Wilson.”
Wilson admitted responsibility to the court.
“I’d like to apologize to the court and to my family,” Wilson said. “Bad decisions and ways of thinking. Since being incarcerated, I’m waiting to go to rehabilitation for six months.”
