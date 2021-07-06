Courtesy Photo
BOWLER HONORED
Corunna High School bowler Bridget Ryon, left, was recognized June 21 by the Corunna Board of Education. Ryon was a three-year letter winner, the team MVP twice, All-State in 2021, state runner-up in 2021, and a state qualifier in 2020. She also was all-conference twice and team captain.
