County board resumes streaming meetings

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday resumed recording and live-streaming regular meetings.
According to county officials, in early December, a free trial of the software Wirecast, which is used to record and stream the meetings, ended — leaving them without a backup plan.
The board meetings were posted on YouTube in full without interruption until Dec. 12. That video, available on YouTube, displays a Wirecast watermark on the screen about every 15 seconds with a voice saying “this is a demonstration of Wirecast,” indicating it is a free trial.
There are no recordings of the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday committee meetings that took place this week.
Thursday’s meeting was live-streamed through Wirecast and the recording can be viewed on YouTube.
Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said the meetings would be live-streamed from now on using the same software, which the county purchased.
Root and other commissioners pointed to the poor quality to explain not wanting to subscribe.
He said when he was considering the change, he noted few people actually watch the videos online. But he said he didn’t take into account how it would affect the media and coverage of meetings.
Thursday, he said they wanted to get the live-streaming back up as early as possible, so the Wirecast will have to make do for now while commissioners explore other factors like the acoustics of the room and microphones, etc.
“We have our technology committee that is going to be tasked with looking into that and finding us some better solutions and options. For now, we will move forward with what we have and it will be up every month,” Root said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.