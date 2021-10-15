Woman denies killing dog in hot car, trial set

CORUNNA — A Flint woman accused of borrowing a friend’s car and later returning it with the friend’s dead service dog in the vehicle will go to trial next week on felony and misdemeanor charges that include animal cruelty.
Dawn Hughes, 57, is charged with felony unlawful driving away a motor vehicle and abandoning/cruelty to an animal for an August 2020 incident in which she allegedly took the car for a quick trip to get cigarettes, but kept the vehicle for three days.
At a hearing Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court, prosecutors offered a deal under which Hughes would have pleaded guilty to reduced charges of cruelty to an animal and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, which is a high court misdemeanor. Additionally, a habitual offender (fourth notice) enhancement would have been dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated by Assistant Prosecutor Deana Finnegan at zero to nine months.
However, when asked how she was guilty by Judge Matthew Stewart, Hughes said that once she arrived at a store with her friend’s Chrysler 300 and purchased cigarettes, she was unable to start the car. She also claimed she had no idea her friend’s service dog was even in the vehicle. The dog apparently died due excessive heat because of 90-degree weather.
Stewart told Hughes that because of her version of events, it didn’t sound as though a crime had been committed and he could not accept guilty pleas. He paused proceedings to allow Hughes and defense attorney Mark Ross to discuss the matter.
After a lengthy break, Hughes repeated the same story, and Stewart said he was “out of patience,” and instead of accepting Hughes’ plea set the matter for a jury trial next week.
“I’m not hearing that you committed a crime,” Stewart said. “If you committed a crime, I’ve got a lot of people waiting to go after you, and I am really running out of time. If you didn’t, then let’s have a trial.”
Hughes again said she didn’t know the dog was in the car or how it got there, and that she was unable to get her friend’s car started in order to return it.
“That’s not a crime,” Stewart said. “I am done inquiring. I’ve spent a lot of time on this file. If she wants to plead guilty I’m happy to take her plea. If not, we have files stacking up and we have no more time. We’re going to have a jury trial then.”
If found guilty, unlawful driving away of an automobile is punishable by up to five years in prison. Misdemeanor abandoning/cruelty to an animal is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
Hughes was charged by prosecutors in October 2020. She was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson Oct. 20, 2020; she pleaded not guilty.
Court records do not indicate the date or amount of bond, but Hughes was not jailed prior to Thursday’s plea hearing, and her bond was continued.
Hughes has three prior felony convictions in the state of Michigan, but they are not listed in Shiawassee County or Michigan Department of Corrections records.
