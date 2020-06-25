CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s Drug Court celebrated the graduation of two participants and the progress of many others within the program Wednesday during a brief ceremony in front of the 35th Circuit Courthouse.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart congratulated the graduates and participants on staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Drug Court could not meet in person. He also presented a plaque to former Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, who was a guest and originally helped Stewart create the county’s Drug Court, Swift and Sure Probation program, as well as the Mental Health Court and a Veterans Court, which will be launched soon.
“We wanted to help people that were facing substance disorders,” Stewart said of Finnegan, who resigned from her position as county prosecutor March 31. “I didn’t understand the bureaucracy or local government, so I went to the person who knew how to get things done, and that was Deana Finnegan…It’s because of her that we’re here today with a message of recovery and a message of hope.”
Finnegan thanked Stewart, the Drug Court staff, and current and former participants for their invitation, and added she is enjoying her retirement and ability to visit with her family, namely her grandchildren.
“I can’t say that I wish I were back, because I don’t,” Finnegan said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my retirement… But I can say that I have missed all of you very much, especially during a very, very difficult time in our national time on so many different levels. Here, now, we can come together as a community, as a group, and share something good, with no violence, with no sickness and no protests… Shiawassee County is a great place where we are all family and we all get along.”
Stewart complimented the participants on making it through the lockdown and maintaining their recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Participants in our programs — you had it worse than we did,” Stewart said. “We worried about family and jobs and society, which was a legitimate fear. You had to worry about not only all that, but your recovery. I respect you for making it through. I am flabbergasted how well you made it through. And I made you a deal 100 days ago: If you make it through, I’ll make sure to make it up to you on the other end. Well, you did. I can’t tell you how proud I am.”
Numerous participants had been busy during the lockdown, not only with maintaining their sobriety, but also receiving credit for community service hours performed, and paying court costs and fines. Many of them also “phased-up,” i.e. advanced, to the next stage of the program.
Numerous other Drug Court administrators, including attorney Matt McKone, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Doug Chapman thanked Stewart, his staff, Finnegan and former graduates of the program for their continued support.
“You are not the same people you were two years ago,” Stewart told Wednesday’s graduates. “I’ve seen it before. The recovery method, it works. It transforms and it transcends. And I see it in both of you.”
The Argus-Press does not identify participants of the program by name or publish photos of them in consideration of their ongoing treatment and recovery.
