CORUNNA — Two men, one from Perry, were charged today in 66th District Court with numerous human trafficking felonies — one for allegedly offering his daughter for money to the other, who allegedly paid to have sex with the female minor.
Jeffrey Funsch, 60, of Vestaburg, is charged with one felony count each of human trafficking and accosting a child for immoral purposes — for allegedly taking his minor daughter, identified only by initials at Wednesday’s arraignment, to the home of Eric Boylan, 45, of Perry, who allegedly sexually assaulted the girl numerous times.
“Both of these men are monsters who our office will bring to justice,” Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown said after Funsch and Boylan’s respective arraignments.
Boylan is charged with 14 felony counts — five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (personal injury), human trafficking, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC (victim 13-15), accosting a minor for immoral purposes and two counts of fourth-degree CSC (victim 13-16).
Sixty-sixth District Court Magistrate Dan Nees set bond for Funsch at $250,000, and $350,000 for Boylan. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent both defendants. Not guilty pleas were entered.
Funsch and Boylan are set for 8:15 a.m. June 2 probable cause conferences, and 2 p.m. June 8 for preliminary examinations.
Funsch has no prior felony record, according to Brown. The defendant faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine for human trafficking, and four years and/or a $4,000 fine for the accosting charge.
Boylan is charged as a habitual offender-fourth notice due to two 1997 convictions for first-degree CSC, for which he served prison time. He faces a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence if convicted of any CSC-related crime, and possible life sentences on the CSC-1 counts and several others due to his status as a habitual offender.
Brown said at Wednesday’s arraignment that Boylan is also accused of assaulting the same victim from the current case in 2018, and fleeing to Texas to avoid prosecution. He was apprehended by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team in connection with the 2018 case and is expected to face charges in that case.
