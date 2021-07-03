CORUNNA — Chris Hansen turned himself in Friday on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a hearing regarding unedited film footage from a recent undercover sex sting in Shiawassee County.
Hansen said via Instagram Thursday it was merely a miscommunication despite his arrest.
“All matters in the Shiawassee County predator case resolved! Justice marches on!” the former “To Catch a Predator” host wrote in a post Friday, acknowledging the efforts of his attorney Clint Perryman in rectifying the situation.
USA Today reported Hansen turned himself in Friday on the bench warrant and was released shortly afterward.
Several men were charged following an October 2020 undercover sting operation conducted by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee County Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), among other local law enforcement agencies.
As part of the operation, police officers posed as underage girls seeking sex online. When individuals showed up to meet the girls in person, they were instead met by undercover police and Hansen.
Attorney William McCririe sought the unedited video footage to aid his client Michael Lott’s defense. Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart issued a bench warrant for Hansen’s arrest Thursday, citing his failure to respond to a subpoena for the footage.
“There was miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue,” Hansen wrote via Instagram Thursday, adding “The matter is currently being resolved!”
In addition to Lott, Thomas Bates, 45, of Corunna, and Shawn O’Brien, 18, of Westphalia, were each charged with felony counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
The cases were bound over to circuit court in February and are currently pending. None of the men have any prior criminal record in Shiawassee County.
At the time of his arrest, Lott was an employee with the Michigan Department of Corrections Carson City facility. It is unknown whether he still works at the prison.
In Michigan, child sexually abusive commercial activity is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. Accosting a child for immoral purposes carries a possible four-year prison term and/or a $4,000 fine.
Using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
