OWOSSO — The Friends of the Shiawassee River is partnering with the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Fitness Coliseum and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership to host the first Shiawassee Triathlon.
The event, slated for May 31, will feature a 3.8-mile run/walk along the James Miner Trail from The Armory in Owosso to McCurdy Park in Corunna, a 3.5-mile canoe/kayak race on the Shiawassee River back to the to the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater and then a 9-mile bike ride through city streets and country roads around Owosso, with participants returning to The Armory to cross the finish line, according to Fitness Coliseum owner and event organizer Brianna Carroll.
Sign-ups for the triathlon run through May 22, with the cost ranging from $60 to $85 per person or $90 to $120 per team, depending on the time of registration. Participants must be 10 or older.
Proceeds from the triathlon will benefit the Friends, as the nonprofit aims to add mile markers to the river and create improved kayak/canoe launches along the river banks.
“I love the direction where Owosso — and Shiawassee County — is going right now and I almost felt like this was a piece we were missing, you know, something that’s geared toward fitness and the outdoors and all of those things,” Carroll said. “You see towns like what Owosso’s trying to be and they have something like this.”
Carroll initially approached Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason with the idea of doing a triathlon last fall. And Deason noted conversations regarding a triathlon along the Shiawassee River have been ongoing for years.
With Carroll’s interest in mind, Deason reached out to the Friends of the River to gauge the nonprofit’s interest in partnering for the event.
“They have a care, share and enjoy philosophy that they work around, educating people on the river and getting people to use the river and attracting people to it,” Deason said. “It just seemed like these two things went really well together, and knowing Bri and knowing the folks at the Friends of the River I thought there would be a great chemistry and a team that came from that.”
Caroll made her preliminary presentation to the Friends of the River Board in December. Since then, it’s been full steam ahead, she said.
And for those who feel daunted by the task of completing a triathlon, Carroll notes the event can be completed by an individual or by a team of up to three people, with members completing separate legs of the event.
“I keep saying you can run, paddle, ride or you can walk, float and coast,” Carroll said. “Anyone can do this, it’s just doing it at your own pace, so if you want to walk the whole run, you’re more than welcome. The paddle is downriver, so you can float and just navigate, you don’t necessarily have to paddle hard the whole time and, you know, coast on your bike, take your time, enjoy it. It’s nothing insanely strenuous.”
Carroll said participants ages 10 to16 must be accompanied by a registered adult for the entirety of the triathlon, in an effort to ensure safety.
Event goers are also responsible for their own kayaks/canoes, though a small number will be provided for use at the event courtesy of the Shiawassee YMCA, with more details becoming available as the event gets closer, Carroll said.
A relay “match-making” service is also available on the event’s website — shi-tri.com — for those who only want to complete a portion of the event and are struggling to find teammates for the other legs.
The idea for a match-making feature was sparked through conversations with Carroll’s Fitness Coliseum members, she said.
“We wanted anyone to be able to do this or participate in some way,” Carroll said. “There’s probably people out there as well who are saying, ‘Oh, I would just love to do the kayak portion, but I don’t have anyone in my life who would run or bike,’ so that’s why I put that matchmaking thing up there, just to see if we have some individuals who want to do a piece, to do our best to be able to get them involved.”
For Deason, the triathlon serves as an excellent platform to highlight the Shiawassee River.
“The river is (the Chamber’s) number one attraction strategy for our region, Deason said. “To be able to get people out to see it and be a part of it and run along it and paddle down it, I mean, that’s the greatest kind of publicity that we can do to really highlight this asset…The fact that we have this wonderful asset here that anybody can come and use, I think that’s a really important point that we need to make.”
“I feel like so many people down-state associate an event like this or an awesome outdoor natural resource with the Upper Peninsula, and up north,” Carroll added. “Everyone thinks you have to go to Traverse City to get an experience like this and I think it’s really awesome to highlight that we have an amazing river with amazing scenery and all of these things that can happen right here down state, in mid-Michigan…I think it’s cool to break those concepts that people have, that you have to go three hours up north to see anything beautiful in Michigan. It’s right in your backyard.”
For more information about the shi-tri, or to register, visit shi-tri.com or call (989) 472-1913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.