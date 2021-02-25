CORUNNA — The re-sentencing hearing for convicted killer John Espie, who was guilty of the 1999 murder of Nathan Nover, was adjourned Wednesday after the state Supreme Court intervened.
Espie was scheduled to be re-sentenced this morning in 35th Circuit Court, but defense attorneys filed a last-second motion and the sentencing hearing did not take place.
In a statement provided today, the AG’s office said: “The defendant had filed a motion to disqualify the sentencing judge several months ago. That motion was denied but was ultimately appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court. On Wednesday afternoon, the Supreme Court issued an order staying the case and sending the case back to the Court of Appeals, instructing the Court of Appeals to examine the disqualification issue and render an opinion.
“Meanwhile, the sentencing judge issued an order, also on Wednesday, indicating he reconsidered his initial Tuesday denial of the defendant’s request to adjourn and granted that adjournment because defense counsel alleged she had been unable to prepare for the hearing due to COVID-19 health restrictions. A new sentencing date will not be set until the appeal is resolved,” according to the AG’s Office.
Judge Matthew Stewart had denied a prior motion Tuesday that sought to delay the proceedings for 90 days so Espie’s attorneys could conduct a “mitigation investigation,” which would include interviews with victims and witnesses.
Espie, now 39, is serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of Nover. Espie was 16 when he overpowered and killed Nover, 71. Nover was using his personal vehicle Nov. 25, 1998, to transport Espie from a juvenile detention center in Bay City to a psychiatric evaluation in East Lansing and then back.
Espie was convicted at trial and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The U.S. Supreme Court, however, ruled in 2016 that sentencing juveniles to life without parole represents “cruel and unusual punishment,” citing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, and ordered all such cases re-examined.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has already stated it will not oppose a reduction in Espie’s sentence from life without parole to a term of years, which would either be 25 or 40 years. If Espie is sentenced to the lower term, he already has about 20 years time served and would likely be eligible for parole soon.
If the term is 40 years, Espie would have to serve another 20 years before he would become eligible for parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.