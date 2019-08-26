Memorial effort underway

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial is one step closer to becoming a reality; committee members gathered Saturday to unveil a commemorative sign announcing the future home of the structure in the Corunna Historical Village.
Groundbreaking at the site could come as soon as next month, according to committee chairman Ross Stanley.
“This is definitely a milestone here,” Stanley said. “We’ve got the site, we’ve got the approval, all we’ve got to do now is take those plans we’ve developed and start working from there.”
The idea of a firefighters memorial was first introduced to the Owosso City Council about six years ago, according to former council member and current firefighters memorial vice-chairman Burton Fox. The memorial would honor firefighters from throughout the county who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The project struggled to gain support and funding over the years, Fox said, until the formation of a memorial committee in October 2018. The 10-person committee now meets twice a month at Baker College’s Welcome Center.
Since Jan. 1, the group has raised more than $10,000 toward the project, about 10 percent of the overall goal, Stanley said.
The entire project is expected to cost about $100,000, according to Stanley.
The committee is seeking a general contractor to take on the project, he added.
“Right now, we’re looking for someone to step up to the plate there,” Stanley said. “We’re trying to work with as low of a budget as possible. We recently put on a pig roast for just a few hundred dollars and we made over $4,000. Everyone has been awesome…Everytime you turn around somebody else is asking ‘What can I do? How can I help?’”
Plans for the memorial include a structure to display and preserve a 1921 LaFrance fire truck, which was the first gas-powered fire truck owned by the city of Owosso. The memorial will also feature plaques to recognize the three Shiawassee County firefighters that were killed in the line of duty — Fred Ross, Roger Wenk and Elmer Hodge — as well as various related artifacts and benches for visitors.
With the money raised so far, the group can cover the cost of digging the foundation and pouring the floor. That work could begin as soon as next month, Stanley said. He hopes to have the foundation complete before winter.
The city of Corunna will be providing assistance, Stanley said. Mayor Joe Kerridge has agreed to extend the gravel drive of the historical village to accommodate the memorial site, as well as provide additional drainage so the low-lying area is less susceptible to standing water.
Stanley, who served with the Owosso Fire Department for 14 years, said it’s important to honor first responders.
“I’ve been to a couple very, very large fires and, of course, when you’re on the front page of the local publications and on the news and so on, you’re in the forefront of everyone’s thoughts,” Stanley said. “But as time fades, you know, things kind of get back to normal while those same people are still responding day in and day out. We need something to keep their memory alive.”
The Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial Committee is selling tickets for their quarter beef raffle. The cost is $5 per ticket, with four winners being drawn Sept. 28. To purchase tickets, call Ross, (989) 666-1551 or Sarah, (810) 335-4788.
