CORUNNA — The Corunna Parks and Recreation Department this week announced float winners from the Fourth of July parade:
Best in Show: Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial
Best Theme: Shiawassee Alley Clown Klub
Best Decorated: Garage of Terror
Most Patriotic: Super Cone
Best Youth Group: Corunna Inline Hockey
Best Rookie: Josh’s Frogs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.