Body found at Town Tub in Corunna

CORUNNA — Police responded Tuesday morning to the Town Tub for the report of a body in a vehicle, according to a gas station employee.
The employee and one other source both confirmed that Corunna police responded about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to the situation. Both the employee and the other individual declined to give their names.
The deceased was a 32-year-old man from Chesaning. His car was parked in a strange position while the gas station was closed overnight Monday. No signs of trauma were apparent and an autopsy is scheduled to find the cause of death.
Several voicemails left with Corunna police seeking confirmation were not returned before press time.
