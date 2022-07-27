Body found at Town Tub in Corunna

The Corunna Town Tub, as seen on Tuesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

CORUNNA — Police responded Tuesday morning to the Town Tub for the report of a body in a vehicle, according to a gas station employee.

The employee and one other source both confirmed that Corunna police responded about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to the situation. Both the employee and the other individual declined to give their names.

