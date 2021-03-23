Man pleads to break-in over ‘stolen’ property

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to home invasion Monday morning in 35th Circuit Court in connection with a April 2020 break-in.
Danny Fennel, 44, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted third-degree home invasion. In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed a habitual offender-second notice enhancement.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Fennel’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 29.
Sentencing guidelines were estimated by prosecutors at zero to nine months, up to a maximum of two and a half years. The plea agreement indicates the court will sentence at no more than half of guidelines estimated by the court.
Stewart also ordered Fennel released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, after defense counsel Steven Ellis noted that Fennel has been in jail since his November arrest, and likely already has enough jail credit to complete a four-and-a-half month sentence, which is likely what he will receive.
Monday, Fennel admitted to kicking in the door of a residence on the 500 block of Garfield Street in Owosso in April 2020 to retrieve property that he claimed had been stolen from him.
Fennel also has pending drug charges in Indiana. In Michigan, he has prior misdemeanor convictions for prowling, use of methamphetamine and disorderly person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.