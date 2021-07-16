CORUNNA — A 67-year-old Charlotte man has been charged with several child pornography crimes following a May undercover sex sting operation.
Thomas Geoffrey Murray was charged with child sexually abusive material (CSAM), using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes, all felony counts.
According to 66th District Court records, Murray was arrested June 7, and posted a $25,000 cash/surety bond before being released.
Murray was arraigned June 29 before Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is set for a preliminary examination at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Emails to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted the sting operation, requesting background information, were not returned.
“Thomas is a 51-year-old man without so much as a parking ticket on his record. It’s early in the game and Scott Koerner and I have not had time to review all of the facts yet but I fully intend to fight for my client,” said Bill Amadeo, whom Murray has hired as defense counsel.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner declined to comment on the pending prosecution.
In Michigan, CSAM is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. Using a computer to commit a crime carries a possible two-year sentence and/or a $5,000 fine. Accosting a child for immoral purposes is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $4,000 fine.
