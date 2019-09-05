CORUNNA — A Perry woman was arraigned Friday on five felony counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine after she was arrested with approximately 2 ounces of the drug in her possession.
Hannah Phelps, 24, was charged with the felony counts after the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Team (MAGNET) conducted numerous controlled drug buys over a period of several weeks, according to MAGNET/Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Taylor.
“It was a big investigation, we think she has been trafficking a good quantity of meth into the Owosso area,” Taylor said. “(Phelps) was arrested Thursday. We’d been conducting controlled deliveries for a week or two. We were purchasing crystal meth during those purchases. After the last delivery, we made contact afterward. (Phelps) was found to be in possession of approximately two ounces when she was arrested.”
Phelps was lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail. She pleaded guilty Friday in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson. Her bond is listed at $75,000, and Phelps is currently listed as an inmate in the jail.
Taylor said four of the five charges Phelps faces are for delivery of meth, and the other was for possession with intent to deliver. Each of the five felony counts is punishable in Michigan by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
Phelps also has pending misdemeanor charges in district court for domestic violence and illegal entry without breaking.
She has been involved in at least two civil actions in Shiawassee County, and has several minor traffic-related citations.
“Meth has become so easily available, not only in our community, but everywhere,” Taylor said. “It’s been an epidemic. Hopefully it sends a message to people that we’re watching. Meth is a very highly addictive drug. People are willing to go to prison for a long time because it’s so addictive.”
MAGNET was assisted with the arrest by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team.
