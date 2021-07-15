CORUNNA — A event for people suffering from addiction is planned for 7 to 8 p.m. today at the community center in McCurdy Park.
Families Against Narcotics is hosting the event, which will feature stories from a panel of people who have struggled with drug use.
In addition, there will be a Narcan training session and a grief support session following the meeting, upon request.
For more information, call (989) 413-8117 or email shiawassee@familiesagainstnarcotics.org.
