State of emergency issued today

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board today delcared a state of emergency for Shiawassee County, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in order to free up additional state funding and resources.
As of 5 p.m. today, all county offices will close to the public for two weeks. Some staff will remain to handle essential functions.
“At this time we are declaring a state of emergency in Shiawassee County … in response to COVID-19 pandemic,” Board Chairman Jeremy Root said. “The emergency management planning and response aspect of the Shiawassee County emergency management plans has been activated. Local resources will be utilized to the fullest extent possible.”
As of today, there were 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, although none were in Shiawassee County.
Root said the local resources won’t be enough to weather the current situation.
County Coordinator Mike Herendeen explained declaring a state of emergency allows the county to access more funds at the state and federal level. It also provides additional law enforcement powers, including things like enforcing quarantines.
Root directed department heads in the county to devise a plan of operation for their offices. The plans could include staff working from home with a limited number of staff on site.
Sherriff Brian BeGole said his deputies will remain on patrol.
Herendeen said that during the state of emergency the courts would continue to operate but may postpone trials and other non essential functions.
“The courts will be on a reduced schedule. They have to make sure constitutional rights get followed. If people get arrested bonds have to be set and prosecutors have to appear. The legal system has to continue but they can cut things down and postpone trials,” Herendeen said.
“Essential services remain open, the courts, the sheriff’s office and the prosecutor’s office, and health department. Those things stay open everything else will be shuttered in effect. At this point, we feel through our recommendations at this time, it’s best the county to close down at 5 p.m. (today) and be off until March 30,” Root said.
He said county staff will be paid and will not have to use sick days.
After March 30, the board will reconvene to determine if members want to extend the state of emergency.
Shiawassee County has established a COVID-19 hotline that will be open during business hours, (989) 743-2460
