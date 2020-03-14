CORUNNA — Scott A. Koerner was appointed Thursday to be Shiawassee County Prosecutor by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, according to a press release issued by Stewart.
“Scott has been a pleasure to work with, and he has diligently represented the office of the prosecuting attorney,” Stewart said in the press release. “His appointment will best minimize disruptions to the office until the citizens of Shiawassee County can select their prosecutor in November.”
Stewart did not specify in his press release whether Koerner was the only candidate, or whether he interviewed any candidates before making his decision.
Koerner’s appointment is effective April 1. He is replacing Deana Finnegan, who announced her retirement — effective March 31 — in February.
Koerner will serve until the end of Finnegan’s term, which expires Dec. 31. He can seek election to the office in his own right if he chooses to do so.
The deadline to file for the August primary is April 21. Staff in the Shiawassee County Clerk’s office Friday were unable to say whether anyone has filed to run for the position.
He has been practicing law since 1998, and has worked as an assistant prosecutor since 2018. He has lived in Laingsburg with his wife Kelly and children, Zachary and Kaitlyn, for the past 13 years.
Koerner’s background is comprised of time dealing with both criminal and civil matters. After graduating from the John Marshall Law School in Chicago, Koerner began working in Chicago before moving back to Michigan and working civil cases in the Detroit area.
Voters will go to the polls in Shiawassee County Nov. 3 to cast their vote for prosecutor, along with other local, state and national races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.