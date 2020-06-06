CORUNNA — The Community District Library will reopen branches Monday, officials said this week.
The library branches will follow state-recommended guidelines for capacity limits in buildings and will require the wearing of masks and social distancing for staff and patron safety.
Two hours per week will be dedicated to service for vulnerable patrons. Curbside service will be available for those who don’t want to enter the buildings. Call the local branches for details.
Requesting of items through Melcat, VLC, and between CDL branches is on hold until the statewide delivery service is up and running.
The New Lothrop branch is in the process of moving to 9471 Genesee St. Their opening date is yet to be determined.
The annual Summer Reading Program for all ages through 12th grade will begin in a modified form June 15. Brochures explaining how children can earn prizes and take part in virtual events, such as magic and comedy shows, live animals, science workshops, etc., can be picked up at the library or downloaded from mycdl.org.
The Community District Library branches and phone numbers are: Bancroft (989) 634-5689; Byron (810) 266-4922; Corunna (989) 743-4800; Lennon (810) 621-3202; Morrice (517) 625-7911; New Lothrop (810) 638-7575; and Perry (517) 625-3166.
