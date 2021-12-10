CORUNNA — A Lennon woman who won $500,000 in the Michigan lottery saw her bail in a criminal case increased to a matching $500,000 cash or surety in connection with a felony delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine charge.
Jessica Tallon, 28, who failed to appear twice in 66th District Court and was arrested on a bench warrant appeared Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court where Judge Matthew Stewart increased her bail from $10,000.
Tallon was charged with the drug felony count by prosecutors in May 2020 following a Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation. Court records indicate she first posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released, but then did not appear for her arraignment in January.
She was arrested on a bench warrant Feb. 10 this year, and posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond Feb. 19. Tallon again failed to show for a court hearing, and was arrested again on a bench warrant. She has been held in the Shiawassee County Jail for about a month.
Wednesday, Tallon’s attorney, Charles Fleck, requested Stewart reinstate bond, or reduce the amount so his client could be released. He said Tallon missed her last circuit court date due to contracting COVID-19.
Stewart, however, increased the bond amount to $500,000, noting Tallon had been convicted of two misdemeanors while on felony bond for the drug charge, and absconded from one of the misdemeanor cases.
“That’s two criminal convictions during the life of this case while she’s on bond for this matter,” Stewart said. “The risk of non-appearance is quite high.”
Tallon asked whether she could be put on tether, and Stewart said if she were able to post bond ($50,000 cash), then he would approve her being fitted with a GPS tether.
Tallon won $500,000 playing the lottery within approximately the last year.
