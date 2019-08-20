CORUNNA — On Aug. 5, the city of Corunna established a Commercial Redevelopment District encompassing its entire downtown, which allows individuals looking to renovate damaged or outdated commercial property to apply for a property tax abatement for up to 10 years.
On Monday night, the city council unanimously approved a second Commercial Redevelopment District that encompasses all of the multi-family zoned land along Norton Street, including the former Pleasant View site, 729 S. Norton St., as well as a vacant field south of that property.
City Manager Joe Sawyer said the district was established with the vacant Pleasant View facility in mind.
“If it is converted into some sort of multi-family use, that would be a multi-million-dollar project needless to say, so we have had questions asked to us as to whether there might be any incentives available for that,” Sawyer said.
The establishment of the second redevelopment district falls under Michigan’s Commercial Redevelopment Act. Once a city or village establishes a district, property owners with obsolete or vacant land within the boundaries can apply for tax abatements.
If an individual property owner’s application is approved, he or she will receive a commercial facilities exemption certificate.
Sawyer said as the city worked to establish the first redevelopment district, officials discovered that multi-family developments of five units or more also qualify for property tax abatements under the Commercial Redevelopment Act.
Under an exemption certificate, property taxes would essentially be frozen at the current assessed value prior to renovations for up to a decade. The precise length of the abatement depends upon the individual application, Lawson said.
To be eligible for an abatement, an applicant must demonstrate that the building investment will result in a 20 percent or more increase in the property’s state equalized value (SEV), i.e. the investment must raise the taxable value of the property.
Furthermore, the city reviews the type of use and the amount of capital investment in a given application when determining the eligibility and length of an abatement.
The second district established Monday differs from the initial redevelopment district not only in geographic location but also in that the maximum abatement period is only five years, as opposed to a maximum of 10 in district one.
The five-year limit in district two stems from current policy that council adopted as part of the establishment of the first district, which states that elligible property outside of downtown can only receive up to five years of abatement.
Sawyer said the policy could change in future years, particularly if an applicant demonstrated the ability to create multiple jobs paying two to three times the minimum wage, including benefits.
“The job creation criteria may be something that we reconsider allowing additional years for, but at this point it’s five. We may be open to increasing that, I think, at some point.”
The properties within district two are currently zoned multi-family, which Sawyer said the city still believes is a good use for the space, but he admits there are challenges under the current use, particularly at the old Pleasant View site.
“We’d love to see a multi-family, residential type of use but it’s hard. The renovation costs are significant, and a lot of it’s just the nature of the building in that there’s not a shower unit in those rooms. There’s bathroom facilities, there’s toilets and sinks but there’s not showers, you know, they weren’t built to be apartments,” Sawyer said. “The plumbing retrofit is expensive. It’s all concrete, concrete walls, ceilings, floors, and so we don’t know if that’s going to be achievable or not.”
The facility was built in the 1950s and served as Shiawassee County’s medical care center until a new multi-million dollar structure, Pleasant View rehab and nursing home, opened in January 2018.
Sawyer said there have been no offers on the property in recent months.
“I’m aware of at least three or four different prospects that have looked at the property, for different purposes,” Sawyer said. “Some are looking at it, believe it’s a great location, it’s a great building, it’s solid, but they don’t have a use for it, you know, so we have people out there that are actually trying to scratch their head and say what can we use this for.”
“Being zoned multi-family, that’s what we’d love to see happen, but we have to be open-minded too at some point we may have to entertain some kind of adaptive re-use,” Sawyer continued. “In house, as we’ve debated this, we would lean towards adaptive reuse, which doesn’t change the zoning, it’s a special section of the ordinance that allows the council and planning commission to allow something in an existing building that is considered obsolete…you can have a lot of control over adaptive reuse, because it’s case by case and you can set requirements.”
